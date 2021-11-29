Veteran journalist Vinod Dua in ICU; daughter Mallika dismisses death rumours

Veteran journalist Vinod Dua, who was hospitalised with Covid earlier this year, is in the ICU and his condition is "beyond critical", his daughter, actor-comic Mallika Dua, said on Monday.The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the health update. She dismisses her father's death rumours and asked everyone to not spread misinformation.

"My Papaji is beyond critical in the ICU. His health had been deteriorating rapidly since April. He also is unable to come to terms with losing the light of his life. He has lived an extraordinary life and given us the same. He deserves no pain. He is immensely loved and revered and I request you all to pray that he experiences as little pain as possible," Mallika wrote.She further added, ''Request everyone to not spread rumours about my father's demise. He is in the ICU, fighting still. Whatever be the outcome. Let him have his dignity. Do not believe/spread misinformation, please. I will issue all official news and updates on him. Not Twitter.'' The 67-year-old journalist, a pioneer in broadcast Hindi journalism with stints in Doordarshan and NDTV, lost his wife, radiologist Padmavati 'Chinna' Dua, in June after a prolonged battle with Covid.

