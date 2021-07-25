Veteran ladies who stole the show in Hindi films lately

Mumbai, July 25 Three-time National Award-winning veteran actress Surekha Sikri passed away recently. Her demise left a void in the world of cinema which can never be filled.

The supremely talented actress bagged her final National Award with her remarkable performance in a supporting role in director Amit Sharma's 2018 comedy film 'Badhai Ho' where she featured alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

After this, she appeared in Zoya Akhtar's segment of the digital anthology film 'Ghost Stories' (2020) and impressed all with her acting in the role of an ailing aged lady.

As the film industry and audiences mourn Sikri's demise, takes a look into the veteran ladies who have left an impact with their performances in mainstream Bollywood films in the last few years.

Pushpa Joshi: Even though the 2018 release 'Raid' is known for being an Ajay Devgn film, showing the actor in the avatar of a fearless no-nonsense income tax officer, an actress stole the show in a supporting role, that too in the film which marked her Bollywood debut at the age of 85! Pushpa Joshi won hearts with her innocent smile and effortless performance in her role of Amma Ji, the seniormost member of the family.

From hinting the income tax officer (Ajay Devgn) about where to find the family's hidden wealth to requesting her son (Saurabh Shukla) for a bite of 'jalebi' from his plate despite having diabetes, Joshi stood out in her small role in the Raj Kumar Gupta directorial. Unfortunately, she passed away the following year on November 26, 2019.

Farrukh Jaffar: Shoojit Sircar's 2020 digital film 'Gulabo Sitabo' was from the very beginning being promoted as an Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana film with both their faces showing on the poster. While both the actors won acclaim for their performances, it was veteran actress Farrukh Jaffar, who emerged as the showstopper!

Both in terms of the story and her performance with a touch of humour, Jaffar in her role of Fatima Begum, left an impact on the audience, who were also in for a pleasant surprise!

Sarita Joshi: Experience only makes an actor finer in his/her craft and one beautiful example of this is veteran actress Sarita Joshi, who left everyone spellbound with her performance in Hardik Mehta's horror-comedy film 'Roohi'. The film which released earlier this year, stars Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in the lead.

Joshi in her role of a ghost disguised as a mysterious old woman, who appears from nowhere and finally runs away with the bride (Janhvi Kapoor), left viewers surprised and speechless! While her character was kept as a surprise till the end, the veteran actress outshone everyone else with her natural and effortless acting!

