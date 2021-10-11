Veteran Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu dies at 73 in Kerala

Veteran Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu breathed his last at a private hospital in Kerala. He was 73. The actor was rushed to the hospital recently due to stomach-related ailments. Recently, Nedumudi Venu recovered from Covid-19. Venu was married to TR Susheela and the couple is parents to Unni and Kannan.

Venu was battling stomach-related ailments for the past few months and took treatment for the same. However, his health condition worsened and he was rushed to a private hospital in Kerala. Venu breathed his last today (October 11) morning.Born as Kesavan Venugopal, the actor was popularly known by his stage name, Nedumudi Venu. Nedumudi Venu acted in more than 500 films in his career spanning several decades. Apart from acting, Venu wrote screenplays for many films and directed one film.Nedumudi Venu won three National Film Awards and six Kerala State Film Awards for his exceptional performances. Initially, he started his career in theatre and eventually ventured into films.