VicKat's Education and Career before entering in Bollywood

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on Thursday. The actors took to their official Instagram handles and made the announcement, along with sharing clicks from the nuptial. Both Katrina and Vicky wrote in the caption, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.

The wedding was a close-knit affair at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district, with family and close friends in attendance. Soon, several Bollywood celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Samantha Prabhu, Neena Gupta, Abhishek Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and more congratulated the couple in the comment section.

The couple kept their relationship so private that anyone didn't knew they will get married, everything about the wedding has been in discussion, and Lokmat gave you all the latest updates about it, but lets recall something back and old, let's discussed about the newly married's education which is also so interesting to look at.



Groom Vicky Kaushal has born and brought up in Mumbai itself before an actor he was an action director and stunt coordinator at cinema industry. But as he entered in the industry his charm has loved by everyone, soon he became one of the top Bollywood actor. On education front, Vicky is an engineer he did his graduation in Engineering in the year 2009, from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, Mumbai.



Meanwhile, Katrina is a drop out she left her school for modeling. Katrina Kaif started her modeling career at the age of 14. First she worked in UK later shifted in India for modeling only and now she is one on the leading heroine.

Talking about the work front, Vicky Kaushal had just appeared in Sardar Udham which is the massive hit in across the world, while Katrina also did Rohit Shetty directorial "Sooryavanshi" along with Akshay Kumar.