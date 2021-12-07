Vicky-Katrina reach Rajasthan, couple welcomed with fireworks

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, on Monday, were seen jetting off to Rajasthan for their rumoured wedding festivities. Katrina Kaif was seen leaving her residence, dressed in a full-sleeved heavy yellow suit.

The wedding festivities will reportedly take place at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan from December 7-9.

As soon as the couple and their family reached the hotel they were welcomed in a grand manner. Katrina-Vicky were given a grand welcome with grand fireworks.

As per sources, vegetables for their wedding menu have been ordered from several states and abroad of the country. Some of the vegetables have also been ordered from Thailand.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding rituals are all set to begin today. The wedding ceremony of the couple will be held between December 7 and December 9.

While Katrina and Vicky's wedding rumours have been making headlines, the two have never confirmed their relationship publically. However, the duo has been spotted together at several events and occasions.