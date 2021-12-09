Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's first pic as husband and wife goes viral!

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at Six Senses Fort Bawara, Rajasthan on Thursday.As per close sources, the couple has taken the 'seven pheras' on Thursday afternoon in the presence of their families and friends.According to sources, Katrina arrived at the mandap flaunting a stunning Sabyasachi creation, in a beautiful doli adorned with flowers. Both the bride and groom were brought to the beautifully decorated mandap that was constructed in the premises of the fort.

The groom wore gold and his blushing bride wore a gorgeous red Sabyasachi lehenga as they took the plunge this evening in an intimate ceremony at the Sheesh Mahal area of fort Barwara. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on December 7 with mehendi, followed by big fat Punjabi Sangeet Night on December 8.Kabir Khan, Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Gurdas Maan, Sharvari Wagh, and Vijay Krishna Acharya among many others from the film industry were a part of Vicky and Katrina's wedding festivities.

