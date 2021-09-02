Vicky Kaushal bids emotional good-bye to friend Siddharth Shukla after his sudden demise

Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla, died of a massive heart attack at the age of 40. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," a senior Cooper Hospital official told Press Trust of India. He also participated in reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, and Bigg Boss 13, which he won. In 2014, Bigg Boss Siddharth Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, where he had a supporting role.

Following his sudden demise, his good friend and actor Vicky Kaushal took to social media to pen a emotional goodbye.

Taking to his Instagram story, the URI actor wrote, "Unable to process this, so shocking, my deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model, and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He later appeared on shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi and Love U Zindagi but became a household name with Balika Vadhu.

