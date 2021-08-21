Vicky Kaushal celebrates Onam with rumoured ex-girlfriend Malavika Mohanan

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Saturday, took to his Instagram to share a picture from his Onam lunch. The ‘Uri’ actor dropped a sweet picture with Malavika on his Instagram story. Sharing the happy picture, he wrote, “Jaadu ki jhappi for my host and dost @malavikamohanan.” The two were snapped in their joyful mood. He also thanked Malavika for the 'amazing' lunch.

Malavika was rumoured to be dating, Vicky In mid-2019 however, the speculations later died down. Talking about Vicky Kaushal’s relationship status, the actor has been linked to Katrina Kaif for some time now. Much recently, the two were spotted together at the screening of ‘Shershaah’.Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will next be seen in 'The Immortal Ashwatthama', 'Sardar Udham Singh' and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic. He was last seen in ‘Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship’ which was a flop at the box-office.

