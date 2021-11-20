Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif: Check out 7 big superstars who won't attend Vicky-Kat's wedding

Trending couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been in the spotlight for the past few months due to their marriage. The couple will get married in December and start a new life. The official date of the wedding has not been announced yet. However, small issues related to their marriage are now coming to the fore. The couple will get married in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The couple is rumored to be getting married on December 7-9. Preparations for the wedding are in full swing in Jaipur.

Wedding invitations have also been sent to many famous celebrities. However, many top Bollywood celebrities will not be able to attend the wedding of the two. A few days ago, a list of celebrities who will be attending the wedding came to light. However, it is being said that Katrina's closest friend will not be able to attend the wedding.

The first name in this is Bollywood's Salman Khan. Salman was once considered to be very close to Katrina. But now, due to their estranged relationship, it is being said that he will not be present at the wedding. Another name is Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. Akshay Kumar and Katrina have worked together in the recently released movie 'Suryavanshi'. Both of them have appeared in many movies before. However, Akshay will be absent from the wedding. As Akshay is busy with his upcoming project during the wedding, it is being said that it is impossible for him to make time for this wedding.

Ajay Devgn doesn't appear in any Bollywood show anyway. Apart from the promotion program, he is not very keen to go anywhere. Shah Rukh Khan also has a very good bond with Katrina. But for the last few days he has been very busy because of Aryan Khan. For the same reason, he will not be able to attend the wedding. Aamir Khan is also busy with his upcoming movie 'Lal Singh Chadha'. Therefore, it is being said that Aamir will also not be attending the wedding.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot soon. So, there is talk that this trending couple will not be attending the marriage too. Also, Ranbir was dating Katrina before Alia, so this may be the reason behind this.