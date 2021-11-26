Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to marry on December 9 in Rajasthan

Amid speculations of their immediate wedding, speculations are rife that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will tie the knot on December 9.As per a report in Pinkvilla, the duo will exchange vows on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The report further read that Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies will take place on December 7 and 8, respectively.

Currently, Katrina and Vicky's teams are busy booking the air tickets for all the guests, including their families. 200 guests are expected to attend the wedding and the preparation for the same is in full swing.The source added that it is going to be an evening Hindu wedding with their family members and close ones in attendance. According to reports, the couple, before leaving for Rajasthan for their wedding functions, will do a court marriage in Mumbai.

The speculation about their impending wedding went abuzz after Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at celebrity manager Reshma Shetty’s office together on Diwali. They reportedly had a Roka ceremony on Diwali at director Kabir Khan’s house. It was reportedly an intimate affair with only close family members by the couple’s side. Katrina’s mother, Suzanne Turquoette, her sister, Isabelle Kaif and Vicky’s parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, and brother Sunny.