Vicky Kaushal looks unrecognisable with his long and messy beard as Udham Singh

Vicky Kaushal‘s Sardar Udham is one of the much-awaited movies of the year. On Thursday, he shared an unreal first look as Udham Singh the prisoner. Taking to Instagram, Vicky dropped a rugged and raw look of his character that will simply make your jaws drop. With a full grow beard and long hair tied up, Vicky's look into the camera is all things captivating. He will be essaying this look in the film during the time of Udham Singh's imprisonment.

He captioned it, "1931, Prison, India. Udham Singh was in prison for possession of prohibited papers "Ghadr-i-Gunj" ("Voice of Revolt"). He was released later but under constant surveillance. Soon, he escaped to Europe and never got to return to India. #SardarUdham #SardarUdhamOnPrime | Oct 16." Sardar Udham stars Vicky in the lead as the revolutionary who assassinated General Dyer in the UK after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film is backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar and is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 16, 2021. The trailer of Sardar Udham was released last week. The trailer depicted the lesser-known story of the legendary Indian revolutionary, Sardar Udham Singh and presented his courage to avenge the death of his countrymen, in an event that shook the British Empire.

