Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra & Tiger Shroff In race for Rohit Shetty’s OTT Cop Drama

Rohot Shetty is one of B-town's most successful action directors who has delivered some of the biggest hits like Singham and Simmba. Now the Golmaal director, is planning to foray into the OTT world with an actioner. Having said that, the filmmaker is in talks with Vicky Kaushal, Tiger Shroff and Sidharth Malhotra to play the lead and if everything falls into place, either of the three will be Rohit Shetty's next cop hero to entertain the fans, but in the OTT world.

Meanwhile, as per the media reports, Shetty is all set to venture into his first digital web series, which is again a cop-drama, for a well-known OTT platform. Reportedly, the 8 episode series will be helmed by Rohit's assistant Sushwanth Prakash and the maker's top choices for the role are Vicky, Tiger and Sidharth. Meanwhile, Rohit's film Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is yet to get a release date. The film has been ready for release since 2020. However, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, it has been postponed for release. Rohit is now directing Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez.