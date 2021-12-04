Vicky Kaushal spotted reaching Katrina's residence

Actor Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding is currently in full swing. It is said that the couple will get married in December at the royal fort in Rajasthan. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are getting married in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, and are in talks with the managers of Six Sense Fort in Barwara. The duo is in the news every day now both, we can say the couple is ruling the industry.

Yesterday, Vicky Kaushal is spotted reaching his bride-to-be Katrina's residence, which created a sensation amongst the fans, the actor was also seen waving media who were standing outside Katrina's house, it is said that the actor was there for hit clothes fittings.

Earlier it is stated Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are planning a big reception in Mumbai post their Rajasthan wedding. The guest list will also include their media friends.

As per a report of India Today, a friend close to the couple revealed that Vicky and Katrina are quite occupied with all planning related to the wedding. Amid it, the friend told the news channel that Vicky and Katrina have decided to host a Mumbai reception for industry friends who are unable to travel for their wedding. Not just this, it was also claimed in the report that Katrina and Vicky want to invite their media friends too to the reception.



