Vicky Kaushal's childhood friend Malavika Mohanan reached Jaipur to attend wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina's wedding headlines are ruling the whole industry now, from their wedding menu to their guest list everything is creating storm amongst the fans, people seem very curious to know each little detail.



Since the news come to the fore in the industry everyone is really excited to know who will be on the guest list, and since the couple headed for their wedding venue in Rajasthan at Six Sense fort, many Bollywood celebs are close friends of the duo's been spotted at the airport to attend the biggest wedding of Bollywood.

According to reports, the wedding guest may likely be Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Nitya Mehra, Dr Jewel Gamadia (Katrina's holistic doctor), Yasmin Karachiwala (her trainer), Amit Thakur (hair stylist), Daniel Bauer (makeup artist), Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, and Angira Dhar.



And now Vicky's best friend and his rumoured ex-girlfriend Malavika Mohanan also joined the guest list. She shared her selfie on her Instagram and captioned it: "Hello from one of my favourite states in India - Rajasthan,". Malavika is been seen wearing a purple outfit whit black shades.



Malavika and Vicky are childhood friends the two have often seen with each other on several occasions, the rumours had also done rounds that the best friends were dating each other, but it all proved wrong as Malavika's best friend Vicky is getting married to Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and Malavika is happily attending the wedding.