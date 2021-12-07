Vicky Kaushal's ex girlfriend Harleen Sethi shares a cryptic post ahead of ‘Uri’ actor’s wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal flew to Rajasthan on Monday for their wedding festivities, which will begin today. Amidst all of this, a post of Vicky’s ex-girlfriend, Harleen Sethi is going viral on the internet. Vicky and Harleen were in a relationship for a long time and parted ways in 2019, soon after the release of ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’. Harleen recently shared a cryptic note in her Instagram stories, which reads, “Continually looking for the meaning of life is like looking for the meaning of toast. It is sometimes better just to eat the toast. "Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kausha’s wedding festivity begins today with a starry sangeet, followed by Mehendi tomorrow and a royal wedding in December 9.



The confirmed list of guests at the wedding, so far, includes Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur and husband Kabir Khan. All four of them were photographed at the Mumbai airport this morning. As per several media reports, the couple reportedly got engaged at filmmaker Kabir Khan's residence on Diwali this year. Kabir Khan has directed Katrina Kaif in Ek Tha Tiger and New York and is quite a close friend of the actress. In terms of work, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Tiger 3 with co-star Salman Khan. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also star in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actress will also feature in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and it will be written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Sardar Udham, which opened to stellar reviews. The National Award winning actor will next be seen in Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic. The actor has also signed another film with Uri director Aditya Dhar, in which he will also be seen playing the role of the Mahabharata character Ashwatthama.

