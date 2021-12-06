Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal arrange food for Paparazzi who were standing outside their residence

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal's rumor wedding now seems to be real, from the last week the duo is giving major hints regarding their wedding, both are seen visiting each other's house and both families are also be seen doing wedding preparations, now one more news come to the fore that Vicky Kaushal's father arranged food for Paparazzi who was standing outside the groom's house.



According to ETimes reports, the cameraman who was standing outside Vicky Kaushal stated that he have been offered food by Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal, it is said that the groom-to-be's father Sham Kaushal has arranged food for media who were standing outside the house.

One stated that drivers of Sham Kaushal, Vicky, and Sunny came down and offered starters to the paparazzi.

On Sunday Katrina was spotted outside Vicky Kaushal's house with her mother Suzanne Turquotte, Katrina also slimed and waved to media inside the car.

Katrina's close friend, Amritpal Singh Bindra was also spotted arriving. It is believed that the three gathered to register Katrina and Vicky's wedding.

On the same note Katrina's close friend told ETimes that "There's a small function on December 10, after which Vicky and Katrina will leave from Ranthambore. Till now, their families too haven't reached. Guess they too will be coming on December 6. All preparations are in full swing and everything is on track."