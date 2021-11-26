Vicky Kaushal's sister Upasana Vohra denies wedding rumors of Vicky-Katrina

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's marriage is in the news. There is a lot of talk about where Kat and Vicky will get married, who will be the guests in this wedding. Kat and Vicky's fans have naturally gone crazy. But the news that came in the meantime may disappoint the fans. Yes, Vicky Kaushal's cousin has revealed something that surprised everyone.

In an interview given to Dainik Bhaskar, Vicky's sister Dr. Upasana Vohra has said that Vicky and Kat have no plans to get married. She has also clarified that all these are rumors. Upasana said, "The news about Vicky and Katrina's wedding is just a rumor spread by the media. This is all rumor. If it is really a wedding, they will announce it. Rumors are circulating about Bollywood celebrities and in a few days these rumors will spread. Recently I talked to my brother (Vicky). He told me that there was no such thing happening. Else I don't want to talk too much about it... '

According to Bollywood industry insiders, this may also be a plan to keep the marriage a secret, even though Vicky's msister has brushed off the marriage talk. Vicky and Katrina may have warned the family not to divulge any information about the marriage. According to media reports, Vicky and Katrina will tie the knot between December 7 and December 9. The Six Senses Fort Hotel in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan has been booked for the wedding. It is learned that a court marriage will be held in Mumbai before that. Of course, Katrina and Vicky have not yet made an official announcement.