Vicky Kaushal's ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ shelved due to financial issues?

Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Aditya Dhar's superhero flick, – ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ – might have been shelved completely due to budget issues. According to a E-Times report, the the financial pitfalls forced the makers to abort the project. Last month it was reported that the film's team was scheduled to begin shooting in Europe, but their plans were delayed as the crew had not received visa clearance on time. The film was reportedly scheduled to go on floors in mid-August but now it seems ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ may not see the light of the day. Sara Ali Khan had been reportedly, roped in as the leading lady opposite Vicky Kaushal in this sci-fi adventure drama, however the makers had not confirmed the casting.

The Immortal Ashwatthama is Vicky Kaushal's second collaboration with director Aditya Dhar. Billed as a superhero action film set in modern times, it was being planned as a trilogy. The trilogy has its roots in the Mahabharata and will see Vicky Kaushal in a mythological character of Ashvatthama, the son of Pandavs and Kauravas teacher Dronacharya, who was given the boon of immortality. Aditya Dhar in a statement had said that during the lockdown, his team was actively working on the pre-production of the film, which will be shot in the Europe. "We will begin shooting in Europe, primarily the UK, and then head to Iceland. The final schedule will be in Mumbai. The plan may change depending on the Covid-19 crisis in these countries,” Dhar had said. Earlier, Vicky in a statement, said, “Ashwatthama is Aditya’s dream project and it required the backing of a visionary like Ronnie to bring this spectacle to audiences. It’s going to be a new space for me as an actor, exploring the newest form of technology alongside acting. Can’t wait to start the journey soon with this wonderful team.”



