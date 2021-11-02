VIDEO! Anupam Kher meets beggar in Nepal who speaks fluent English

Anupam Kher is an actor who is always active on social media. Kher recently shared a video on social media, which fans are watching and appreciating. In this video a girl is making a huge request to Kher and after that he assures her to fulfill her dream.

Anupam Kher met this girl in Nepal -

Anupam Kher had recently gone to Kathmandu. There he met a girl. This girl is a beggar. However, she speaks fluent English. The girl says that she wants to pursue studies and Anupam Kher promises to fulfill her wish.

Sharing this video, Anupam Kher wrote, 'I met Aarti outside a temple in Kathmandu. She is originally from Rajasthan, India. She asked me for some money and wanted to take a photo with me. After that, she started speaking in English with me fluently. I was surprised to see her desire to learn. That was our conversation. The Anupam Kher Foundation has expressed a desire to teach her.

In the video, the girl says, 'My name is Aarti and I am very excited to meet you. Thank you very much. I am from Rajasthan, India. Listening to her, Anupam Kher complimented her and said that she speaks very good English. How does she speak English asked Anupam Kher. Aarti replies - I beg. I don't go to school. I kept learning English a little bit by begging and now I have learned it completely. Anupam asked- why do you beg? You have to do something. On this Aarti says - I come from a poor family so I have to beg. Then Anupam says - you speak good English, someone will give you a job. On this Aarti says- no one gives work. They say, you are Indian, why did you come here.

Anupam Kher asks, why did you come here from India? Aarti says - because India has the same problem, but it's a little better here. Anupam asked, which school did you go to in India? "I did not go to any school," she said. Aarti says - I have not been to any school, but I would love to go to school, I want to go to school, please help me so that I can go to school. "If I go to school, my future will change. I always ask people to help me go to school," she says. But no one helped me.

After this, Anupam takes her phone number from her and promises to send her to school. Aarti is happy to hear Anupam's words and says she knows that if she studies, her life, her future will change everything.