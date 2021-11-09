Video: Rohit Shetty fulfills his promise; reaches Ulhasnagar to meet YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani

The most popular director for action scenes is Rohit Shetty. Rohit has given many superhit films in his career till date. After giving many hit films like 'Singham', 'Singham Return', 'Golmaal', recently Rohit's film 'Sooryavanshi' has been released. But, Rohit is not in the news this time for his movie but for another reason. Recently, Rohit reached Ulhasnagar in Thane to meet a YouTuber friend. According to reports, a few days back, Shetty had promised YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani that he would come to Ulhasnagar to meet him.

Rohit had promised to meet famous YouTuber Ashish Chanchalani. Shetty had promised Chanchlani that he would come to Ulhasnagar to meet him. Ashish shared a video of Rohit on Instagram.

Chanchlani had shared a video of the meeting on his social media account. When the two met, people from all over the neighbourhood came down to meet the famous director. Take a look at the video which Ashish posted:

He wrote in caption, "From making videos in a room to bringing rohit shetty to ulhasnagar..Life has been nothing short of a miracle..My entire family is extremely emotional today..What a day..Thank you Rohit Shetty for keeping your promise, you could have visited any place on earth with the magmum opus you made, but you chose to step in my cinema first..You care for people and their relations and that is the reason so many people love and respect you..Thank you #acvians for this wonderful journey"