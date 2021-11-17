VIDEO! Saif Ali Khan reveals Taimur Ali Khan wants to 'rob a bank'

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will soon be seen with Rani Mukherjee in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. The film is currently being heavily promoted and Yashraj has shared a video on YouTube. This video is currently under discussion. Yes, in the video Rani talks about her daughter Adira while Saif talks about his son Taimur Ali Khan. In the video, Saif is asked about Taimur and Saif says something about him that the Rani is amazed. Yes, Taimur had planned to rob the bank, said Saif.

In a video that is of the promotions of upcoming movie 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' actors Rani and Saif can be seen chit chatting. During the interaction Rani talks about her daughter Adira feels when she watches her on screen and then Saif began talking about how Taimur has started 'chasing people with fake swords' post the release of 'Tanhaji'. Adding more to how his son reacted to 'Tanhaji', Saif said, 'Taimur is a bit like picking up fake swords and chasing people violently after Tanhaji. I keep saying, 'This is the good guy, this is the role' but he's like 'I want to be the bad guy and I want to rob the bank and I want to steal everyone's money.'