Vidyut Jammwal officially confirms his engagement with designer Nandita Mahtani

Actor Vidyut Jammwal has confirmed his engagement with fashion designer Nandita Mahtani. The two took to Instagram on Monday morning to make the official announcement. Vidyut shared two pictures with Nandita. In the first, they were seen climbing a wall, tied to harnesses and holding each other's hands. The second one showed them posing in front of the Taj Mahal, with their backs to the camera. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Did it the COMMANDO way. 01/09/21.”Nandita also shared the photos on Instagram and wrote, “Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer…said yes!!1-9-21." She added a third picture in which they were seen posing next to a pool. Vidyut and Nandita were in Agra on September 1, which was when he popped the question.

Their pictures from the visit were shared by their fan pages on Instagram and reports had emerged that they had gotten engaged.

The duo has kept the details of their relationship private. On the work front, the Commando heartthrob is currently shooting for his upcoming much-anticipated project Khuda Haafiz 2. The movie comes as a sequel to the last year's Khuda Haafiz, which witnessed a digital release. The 2020 flick revolves around Vidyut's character Sameer Choudhary as he embarks on a mission to save his wife Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi) as she gets caught up in flesh trade upon her arrival in the Middle East. The upcoming sequel will be directed by Faruk Kabir and will also see Shivaleeka reprise her role. His upcoming projects also include the action thriller Sanak.

