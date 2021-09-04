Vikas Gupta slams celebs and PR agencies for calling Sidharth Shukla’s mother alone

Vikas Gupta took to Twitter to call out celebrities ‘eager to help’ Sidharth Shukla's mother after his death. He said that she not only has two daughters but also Shehnaaz Gill to support her. The former Big Boss contestant, wrote, All the Celebs & their PR - who are so eager to help #SiddharthShukla Mom saying she is alone Incase You arnt aware She has two daughters & dont forget #ShehnaazGill They have each other & these women can take care of even You All if need be. Others keep them in Ur Prayers.”

Vikas Gupta concluded his note by asking everyone to allow them space to grief privately, while only keeping them in prayers. Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on Thursday, September 2. The Bigg Boss 13 winner was rushed to Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital, where doctors declared that he died of a massive heart attack. Sidharth returned from a meeting at 8 pm and went jogging in his building compound at around 10 pm. After coming home, he had some food and went to sleep. He rarely missed out on his workout regime. He had woken up at around 3 am and complained of uneasiness and chest pain to his mother, Rita Shukla. She gave him water. After drinking water, the actor slept and did not wake up. Sidharth Shukla is survived by his mother and two elder sisters.

