Vipul Amrutlal Shah: Vidyut always prepares differently for every film

Mumbai, Oct 9 Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the producer of the upcoming film 'Sanak - Hope Under Siege', says the star of the film Vidyut Jammwal has quite an interesting approach in preparing for the acting sequence of every film that he works in.

Vipul who also worked with Vidyut earlier said, "Vidyut always prepares differently for every film that we have done together. He has many ideas and he is constantly working, even when we are not shooting or even when the films are not planned. He is working round the year on new ideas to make the action of his next film to go to the next level."

The film also features Bengali superstar Rukmini Maitra, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Neha Dhupia among others.

For 'Sanak', both Vidyut and Vipul wanted the action to look different and never-seen-before in Hindi cinema.

"Vidyut is one person I have met who is never satisfied with whatever we have done or achieved. So when we were planning 'Sanak', he said, 'Sir we have to go ahead of Commando and we will go ahead of it.' When I saw what he had prepared for 'Sanak' with the team of Andy Long (Hollywood stunt choreographer) I was quite amazed. Director Kanishk Varma had a very beautiful and clear idea on how he wanted the action sequences to look on screen, so as a team they created something which was absolutely fantastic, fascinating and next level. So that is something I am always surprised with what Vidyut brings on the table," Vipul shared.

'Sanak - Hope Under Siege' is presented by Zee Studios in association with Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd and will be streaming from October 15 on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex.

