Viral Video! John Abraham explaining how heart attack occurs leaves netizens in splits

A video of John Abraham explaining how heart attack occurs has gone viral on social media. A few days ago, John went to The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of 'Satyamev Jayate 2'. At the show, at Kapil's request, John gave many tips about fitness and diet. He gave some tips to help lose weight. Also, what causes a heart attack? He spoke on this too and that has left the netizens baffled. A 15-second clip of John from 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is currently going viral and many people are making fun of John after watching this clip. The actor can be seen giving a bizarre explanation of the mechanism of a heart attack. As per John Abraham, Triglycerides are bubbles in the blood which travel to the heart to cause a heart attack.



Here's the video and how netizens reacted:



I wish our medical students had this much confidence!!!

Gibberish at all level!!! pic.twitter.com/eOfFI5FUm0 — Prerna Chettri (@prernachettri) December 8, 2021