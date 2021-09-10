Vivana Singh ties 'rakhi' on her 'Gannu bhaiya' every year

Mumbai, Sep 10 Television actress Vivana Singh has revealed that she ties 'rakhi' on the Lord Ganpati idol every year and calls him 'Gannu bhaiya'.

Talking about the same, Vivana said: "I have a very cute bond with Bappa, I usually tie a rakhi to him each year and call him 'Gannu bhaiya' because I actually feel like Bappa is my brother. Being a spiritual person at heart, I believe that all my wishes are fulfilled during the Ganpati days."

"The one thing that I love about this festival is the connection that we build with the idol, the decorations that we do to welcome him, and the 'Prasad' that we share with Gannu Ji," the actress informed.

"We pray, celebrate, eat without thinking of our diet and connect with people. Throughout the year everyone is busy but it's during this festival that we reconnect and reminisce. A very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to one and all," she said.

On the work front, Vivana features in the role of Maharani Rajeshwari in the Zee TV soap 'Apna Time Bhi Aayega'.

