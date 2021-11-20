Waluscha De Sousa to feature in special dance number 'Bollywood Wala Dance'

Mumbai, Nov 20 Actress Waluscha De Sousa will be seen yet again in a music video called 'Bollywood Wala Dance'.

The music single will be released by Tips, Prerna V. Arora and Reshabh D. Saraf on December 18. It is a special dance number choreographed by Piyush-Shazia.

Waluscha said: "Today was the last day of shooting for our music single. I am waiting for the release and super excited to share it with the audience."

Added Kumar Taurani from Tips: "It was an alluring shooting experience with Waluscha De Sousa and a great collaboration with Prerna V Arora and Reshabh D Saraf, Prerna is creatively talented and a good producer."

Prernaa said "I am grateful to Kumar Ji for this wonderful collaboration and adding our strengths together in my work and vision to create something spectacular for the audience and this time may be a different one. It has been a delight and wonderful experience working with Waluscha, she is beautiful and extremely talented."

