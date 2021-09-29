Watch! Ranbir Kapoor gets protective of Alia Bhatt at Jodhpur airport

Ranbir Kapoor and girlfriend Alia Bhatt returned home on Wednesday afternoon, from their romantic getaway to Jodhpur. After a restful holiday, Ranbir was seen playing the perfect boyfriend and shielding Alia as they made their way to the airport. The couple created quite the frenzy at the airport this morning as they boarded their chartered flight to Mumbai. Photos and videos saw Ranbir protecting Alia and making sure the fans and cameramen didn't get too close.A video of the couple is going viral on the internet. They are seen entering the Jodhpur airport.

Alia can be seen sporting a bralette top with an oversized white jacket and denim jeans. On the other hand, Ranbir is seen wearing a black hoodie with cargo pants and a beanie cap. Both of them can be seen donning black sunnies. The actor can be seen guarding Alia as their fans are seen taking pictures with them. For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 39th birthday with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt in Rajasthan’s wilderness. The 28-year-old actress posted a picture where she was leaning on Ranbir as they both looked at the sunset amidst the Rajasthan’s wilderness. The duo was sitting on the banks of a lake as the romantic moment captured in the camera showed. Alia was seen in a white sleeveless top and matching track pants, while Ranbir wore a grey t-shirt and denim pants. Alia wished her boyfriend with an endearing caption that read, “Happy birthday, my life.”

