Watch! Salman Khan, Rekha impress in first promo of Big Boss 15

The much-awaited promo of Bigg Boss 15 has been released. Salman Khan can be seen dressed as a forest officer, whereas Rekha makes a special appearance with her voiceover. with the song Yeh Kya Jagah Hai Doston from Rekha's popular film Umrao Jaan. Salman Khan can be seen dressed in a forest officer avatar. He said, "Yahi mera sawaal hai, that is what I am asking. "Rekha then asked him, "Salman, pehchana (Salman, did you recognise me)?" Salman Khan then gestured to touch her feet (an act of showing respect to elders) and she said, "Jeete raho! (Stay blessed)."

On lending her voice for a tree, Rekha said in a statement, "Bigg Boss is a very 'nayaab' show, that has all drama, action, fun and thrill and what's more, you get a crash course of life itself. And if one is patient and resilient, one will evolve to be one's best self! What could be better poetic justice than that. ”She added: "It is going to be an exciting new experience, as I am doing a voice over for a 'speaking tree' whom Salman has fondly named 'Vishwasuntree', a vibrant tree full of wisdom, hope and faith! It is always gratifying to work with Salman and I feel blessed to share these unique moments with him... He is as always a pure pleasure!"Bigg Boss 15 is expected to go on air soon after Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT wraps up.



