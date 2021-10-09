Watch Video! Riteish Deshmukh got married to Genelia due to Amitabh Bachchan

Actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D'Souza were special guests on Friday at actor Amitabh Bachchan's show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC 13). This is the first time that Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia have revealed about their marriage in this episode. During the episode, the Riteish-Genelia duo shared their experience in the industry. This time, Genelia recalled the first advertisement she worked with Amitabh Bachchan.

She shared the story about the shooting when she first did an ad with Amitabh Bachchan. A close-up shot of Big B Amitabh Bachchan was being taken while the shooting was going on. "Amitabh Bachchan insisted on taking my close-up shot instead of himself," Genelia said.

After that, Riteish Deshmukh said that the credit for my marriage to Genelia goes to Big B Amitabh Bachchan. If Genelia hadn't been given a close-up shot during that shoot, we probably wouldn't have gotten married. That's how Genelia and I did our first movie together. Riteish told Amitabh Bachchan that all this was due to a close-up shot which was due to your insistence.

The most popular couple in Bollywood are Riteish and Genelia. Fans also love the offscreen chemistry of the pair, which flashes together onscreen. After appearing on the KBC show, Riteish made a romantic proposal to Genelia on set. Riteish was seen doing a romantic scene with Genelia on the KBC stage. Speaking a dialogue from Big B's Amar Akbar Anthony, Riteish proposed to Genelia.

Riteish and Genelia first met in 2003 during the shooting of their first movie 'Tujhe Meri Kasam'. Riteish-Genelia had been dating for many years. Then on February 3, 2012, both of them got married. Ritesh-Genelia have two children named Raheel and Ryan.