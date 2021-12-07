What? Fatima Sheikh made an shocking Revelation with her relationship with Aamir Khan

Fatima Sheikh who made her Bollywood debut in the film Dangal has been in the news since then, the actress has always got trolled for her rumor relationship with actor Aamir Khan, who was her co-star in the same film. After the release of the film Dangal, Fatima's name was associated with Aamir Khan severals times, many claimed that the two were having an affair but after some days the matter got settled down, but now after the divorce of Aamir Khan with his ex-wife Kiran Rao many people are blaming Fatima and linking her name with Aamir Khan.



Fatima and Aamir never responded to these rumors but now actress Fatima finally gave a shocking revelation in regards to this matter. Fatima said, 'I felt very bad. Because I have never faced anything like this on such a large scale. Nor have I ever been trolled for such a thing. I have not found a herd of strangers, whom I don't know. They are writing things about me, they don't even know if there is any truth in it. People are reading those things and forming their opinions about me that I am not a good person. If you want to know the truth, come to me, I will tell you.''



She further said, 'All these things bother me. Because I don't want people to believe the wrong things. If I am actually a bastard, people should see my reality. But if I am not, I don't want people to see me as a bad person. But I have learned to ignore it. Nevertheless, there are days when I am affected.''



Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, whereas Fatima is not working on any projects yet.