Whatever I am today is because of my fans' love: Lata Mangeshkar

After her 92nd birthday, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar surprised her fans by posting a special audio message for them on her official Twitter account.

In the audio clip, the Queen of Melody thanked her fans for showering her with abundant love not only on her birthday but throughout her journey.

"I am Lata Mangeshkar. Yesterday was my birthday and many people wished me on Twitter, Facebook and through calls. Several people wrote to me, children called me up. They sent me my pictures. It was my duty to express gratitude to you all. People from other nations also called me and sent their wishes," Lata Mangeshkar said.

Also, Lata Mangeshkar, who is called the nightingale of Bollywood, credits her success and achievements to her fans.

"I am grateful for all the love. Whatever I am today is because of your love," she added.

Lata Mangeshkar's audio message has won people's hearts.

Happy to hear Lata Mangeshkar's magical voice after so long, a fan commented, "It feels so surreal to hear her voice. Nightingale forever."

"You are an incarnation of Ma Saraswati...your voice is balmy. It soothes us,it connects us with the divine. Thanks a lot for being ours. May God bless you with immense happiness always," another one wrote.

Lata Mangeshkar, who began her career in 1942 is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.

She is known for iconic songs like 'Aayegaa Aanewala', 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon' and 'Babul Pyare' among others. She has sung over 25,000 songs in over 20 Indian languages.

( With inputs from ANI )

