When Salman and Rajiv Kapoor fight for the Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiyar

Fights between the B-Town celebs are much common when it's related to the competition of films but the fights between celebs for heroines are something really rare, it may be sound new but it has happened long ago. Yes, the incident happened between Rajiv Kapoor and Salman Khan for Pakistani actress.

According to reports, this happened when the shooting of Rishi Kapoor's film Henna and Salman Khan's film Sanam Bewafa was going on at the same place. The cast of both the films was also staying in the same hotel, the Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiyar who was in the headlines in those days. During that time Zeba caught the eyes of superstar Salman Khan and it is said that Salman used to send her flowers and even asked her for dinner Zeba accepted his proposal and agreed to the dinner when Rajiv Kapoor came to know that Salman Khan had invited Zeba for dinner, he was furious as Rajiv did not want Zeba's name to be linked with anybody else.

But the real climax started when Zeba reached for dinner with Salman Khan and veteran actor Rajiv Kapoor followed even sat at the same table where the duo was having dinner. Salman didn't like it at all and the revelry started between Salman and Rajiv. In a media courage, Salman had said that Rajiv is doing this for cheap publicity. At the same time, Rajiv said that Salman did not have enough courage to touch him.