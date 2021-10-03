When SRK in his interview had said his son Aryan Khan “can do drugs"

The Narcotics Control Room (NCB) on Saturday night raided a high profile drugs party on a cruise ship in the sea near Mumbai. The NCB has arrested more than 10 people, including Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Aryan Khan is being questioned by the NCB in this case.

Aryan Khan is being questioned about his links with the drug party. But no charges have been filed against him so far and he has not been arrested. The matter is being investigated, said NCB zonal officer Sameer Wankhede. Besides, summons have been issued to six organizers of the drug party.

According to NCB sources, Aryan Khan's mobile phone has been seized and information is being gathered from it. Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats and messages are being investigated. The NCB has also arrested three youths who had come to Mumbai from Delhi for the cruise party and are also being questioned. All three are said to be the daughters of big entrepreneurs.

After the name of Aryan Khan came up in the drug case, the discussion of a statement made by Shah Rukh Khan has once again started to spread on social media. My son should do all the bad things that I could not do in my youth, Shah Rukh Khan had said in an old interview.

What exactly did Shah Rukh Khan say?

Shah Rukh Khan had appeared in Simi Garewal's talk show in 1997. Aryan was born at that time and Shah Rukh along with his wife Gauri Khan had appeared in Simi Garewal's talk show. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was asked some questions about raising his son Aryan. Shah Rukh Khan said, “I’ve told him when he’s 3 or 4 years he can run after girls, can do drugs, have sex. It’s nice to start early, he should do everything I haven’t done! He’ll be a completely spoilt brat. If he’s a good boy, he’s out of the house. I want complaints from my coworkers who have daughters.”

