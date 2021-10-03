Who is Arbaaz Merachant? Here's everything you need to know about Aryan's friend arrested by NCB in drugs case

Eight people, including Aryan Khan the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri Khan, who were detained from a rave party aboard a luxury cruise liner in Mumbai on Saturday, are likely to be arrested in a drug case, a top official said on Sunday.

All the eight detainees have been identified as Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra.

Of these, Mohak, Nupur and Gomit are from Delhi. Mohak and Nupur are both fashion designers while Gomit is a hair stylist. Sources confirmed to that both Mohak and Nupur had come to Delhi with Gomit.

Who is Arbaaz Merchant?

Arbaaz reportedly an actor and is also SRK's daughter and son's close friend. The official Instagram account of Arbaaz is private. He has around 30.5k followers on the photo sharing app. There are a lot of pictures and videos of Arbaaz, with Suhana and Aryan that are now going viral on social media. In some of the pictures Merchant can also be spotted partying with actor Chunky Panday's daughter and actress Ananya Panday. He was also rumored to be dating actress Alaya F a few years back.

