Wild card entry in 'Bigg Boss 15'! Anusha Dandekar, Raqesh Bapat to enter as wild card entry in house

Bigg Boss 15 is a hit in the audiences in just few days since it aired. In just two weeks, the show has become very popular. Not only the contestants but also the makers are trying to make this season more and more exciting and interesting.

Now there is going to be an explosion of entertainment in the house of Bigg Boss. Yes, according to reports, there will be two Big Boss Wild Card Entry in the house. Naturally, this wild card entry will change the whole equation in the house. Two names for wild card entry are hotly debated. Yes, these two names are Raqesh Bapat and Anusha Dandekar.

You know the relationship of Raqesh Bapat and Anusha Dandekar with two special members of the family. Currently, Raqesh Bapat is known to have special connection with Shamita Shetty. You may have seen the romance between Shamita and Raqesh Bapat in 'Bigg Boss OTT' house. Even after exiting 'Bigg Boss OTT', Shamita and Rakesh appeared together. Now it is rumored that Raqesh will enter the house of Bigg Boss. If Raqesh comes home, Shamita will get a lot of support, no doubt.

As for Anusha Dandekar, she is Karan Kundrra's ex-girlfriend. The two were in a relationship with each other for almost 6 years. The two had a breakup a few months ago. Anusha had accused Karan of cheating after the breakup. According to sources, Anusha has been offered a large sum of money to go to the house of Bigg Boss. Once she accepts the offer and goes to Bigg Boss's house, it will be interesting to see how Karan and Anusha's chemistry come out in the house.