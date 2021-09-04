WWE legend John Cena condoles Siddharth Shukla's death, shares his photo

Wrestling superstar John Cena has mourned the death of actor Siddharth Shukla in new Instagram post. Sidharth died of heart attack on Thursday. Cena shared a black-and-white photo of the late actor but didn’t comment. Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, too, appreciated the gesture by liking his Instagram post for Sidharth.

Sidharth breathed his last on Thursday, September 2 in Mumbai. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. The cause of his death is reportedly said to be a heart attack. . Last year, he paid tributes to late stars Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram after their demise. Sidharth starred in a few television projects, including the popular show Balika Vadhu before he participated in Bigg Boss 13 and won the title. He was last seen in Broken But Beautiful season 3. The funeral took place on Friday with numerous celebrities from the television industry attending it. His rumoured girlfriend, actor Shehnaaz Gill was also present during the last rites.

