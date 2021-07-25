Yashika Anand in critical condition after car accident, friend dies on the spot

Actress Yashika Anand has reportedly met with with a car accident on Saturday night on East Coast Road near Mahabalipuram. According to reports, the car she was travelling in went out of control and hit a median, getting heavily damaged and grievously injuring the occupants. The accident is said to have happened around midnight on Saturday.Yashika and a couple of friends have been admitted to a private hospital in the area in critical condition.

The actress's father is flying to Chennai from Delhi after hearing the news. Another friend, Valli Chetty Bhavani, who was travelling with her, unfortunately, died on the spot. The police have registered a case and are investigating the accident. Yashika Anand rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss reality show and has appeared in movies such as Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu. She had only recently wrapped up shooting for Kadamaiyai Sei, in which she is paired opposite SJ Suryah.