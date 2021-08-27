You will be shocked to know salary of Amitabh Bachchan's bodyguard, check out details

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has made a name for himself in the hearts of audiences in the last few years. Along with the silver screen, Amitabh Bachchan has also made his mark on the small screen. Amitabh Bachchan has fans not only in India but all over the world. Therefore, bodyguard Jitendra Shinde is always with him for his safety. Jitendra Shinde is like a shadow with Amitabh Bachchan. This is definitely a difficult task for an actor's bodyguard, but Jitendra Shinde is also paid a hefty salary for his job.

In most of the photos, Jitendra Shinde is seen standing behind or around Amitabh Bachchan. But how much salary is Jitendra Shinde getting for such a big responsibility job? According to a Times Now report, Jitendra Shinde has his own security agency, but he himself protects Big B Amitabh Bachchan.

From public events to the set of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', Jitendra Shinde is like a shadow with Amitabh Bachchan wherever he goes. According to reports, Jitendra Shinde gets an annual salary of Rs 1.5 crore to take care of Amitabh Bachchan's security. That is, Jitendra Shinde gets a salary of around Rs 12,50,000 per month. One would be shocked to hear that Amitabh Bachchan's bodyguard earns more than the CEOs of many private companies in the country. Meanwhile, Jitendra Shinde is one of the most expensive bodyguards in Bollywood. Actress Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan along with many other celebrities also pay a large amount of salary to their bodyguards.