'You're my inspiration': Britney Spears pens gratitude note for Lady Gaga, congrats her for 'House Of Gucci'

Pop star Britney Spears is all praise for fellow celebrity Lady Gaga, who is currently basking in the applauses for her recently released movie 'House Of Gucci'.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Britney expressed gratitude to Lady Gaga for supporting her at the end of her 13-year-old long conservatorship, something Christina Aguilera, another pop diva, refused to do.

Praising her outfit and congratulating her for the much-awaited film 'House of Gucci', the 'Toxic' singer wrote, "Why hello sexy lady !!!! Thanks again for your kind words ..... you've inspired me too and I'm in love with this outfit !!!! You're my inspiration for the rest of the year and congrats on your amazing movie !!!! Love, B," alongside a picture of Gaga wearing an animal print dress.

Britney's appreciation post comes a few days after Gaga supported her recently on a red carpet interview.

On the other hand, Aguilera refused to comment on the same topic.

The 'Gimme More' recently shared a clip on her Instagram Story of Aguilera answering questions on the red carpet for Thursday's Latin Grammy Awards.

The short video showed Aguilera being asked by a reporter if she's had any communication with Britney. Aguilera appeared to look back at a handler next to her, who quickly chimes in, "We're not doing that tonight, I'm sorry, thank you though, bye." Aguilera then replied, "I can't but I'm happy for her."

Britney reacted to the moment in her Story and seemed caught off guard by Aguilera's apparent silence on the matter.

"I love and adore everyone who supported me...but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie !!!!" Britney wrote.

"13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about ??? I'm a hard topic for people to talk about ??? I'm the one who went through it !!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you...yes I do matter !!!!!!" Britney's text on her Instagram Story continued.

The 'Toxic' singer then recognized Lady Gaga for her support by sharing a clip of the 'Born This Way' singer similarly being asked about Spears on a recent red carpet.

"The way that she was treated in this business was really wrong and the way that women are treated in the music industry is something that I wish we change. I think that she will forever be an inspiration to women," Gaga said in the clip.

"Thank you @ladygaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind. You made me cry !!! I love you !!!" Britney said.

In recent months, Britney has been increasingly vocal about the 13-year-long court order. The pop songstress delivered bombshell testimony in Los Angeles Superior Court over the summer in which she accused her father, Jamie Spears, of "conservatorship abuse." Her conservatorship was ended once and for all earlier this month.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor