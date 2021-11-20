Youth who attacked Tollywood actor arrested

Hyderabad, Nov 20 Hyderabad police have arrested a film worker for the attack on Tollywood actor Shalu Chaourasiya last Sunday.

Kommu Babu is a worker on the movie sets and was residing in Indira Nagar area in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar told reporters.

The 21-year-old is a native of Mahabubnagar district of Telangana and was also found to be involved in a couple of cases in the past and had even served the jail sentence in one case.

The police recovered the actor's iphone, which he had snatched after attacking her at KBR Park in Banjara Hills on November 14.

The police found that the accused was involved in not only snatching but also molesting his victims. "We are interrogating him further," he said.

The commissioner said the arrest was made after physical checking of 80 persons and this took the time in cracking the case.

Anjani Kumar said the youth had earlier worked as agriculture labourer and was employed as an attender at a film studio. He said while employing him, the HR manager did not apparently check his antecedents. The commissioner said companies can take help from the police at the time of recruitment.

The accused had assaulted the actor on the outer walkway of KBR Park around 8.30 p.m. on November 14. Banjara Hills police had registered a case.

The actor, who sustained injuries in the attack, later stated that she escaped from what was a certain death. She also revealed that the offender also molested her when she fell unconscious for a few moments after he assaulted her. She said when she woke up and resisted, he picked up a boulder and was about to throw it on her head when she kicked and climbed iron fencing and jumped onto the main road to save herself.

