Zeeshan evicted from Bigg Boss after physical fight, shows injury marks on Instagram

Zeeshan Khan took to Instagram to share photos of injuries on his body. The actor was eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT for getting physical with Pratik Sehajpal. Zeeshan Khan was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT for pushing Pratik Sehajpal. After getting out of the house, the actor took to Instagram to share photos of injuries that he suffered during his fight with Pratik and Nishant. He posted the photos with a folded hands emoji.

Zeeshan shared shirtless photos where injury marks can be seen on his chest and wrist. Fans have come out in his support.Karan Johar had taken offence to Zeeshan's comment: “Ladki ho toh daayre mein raho (You are a girl, stay in your limits)”. On the Sunday Ka Vaar episode, Karan said, "This is the most misogynistic remark I have heard recently and I have heard a lot of remarks coming out of a man’s mouth. Let me tell you, this remark of yours reeks of misogyny and chauvinism." Earlier, Karan Nath and Riddhima Pandit were eliminated in a double eviction.

