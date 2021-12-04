Zohaeb Farooqui makes web debut with 'Inspector Avinash'

Mumbai, Dec 4 Zohaeb Farooqui is all geared up to make his entry into the web space with Neerraj Pathak's directorial 'Inspector Avinash'. Happy with the way the project has turned out, the actor is hopeful that the audience would like it.

"I'm super-excited and totally charged up. Working on an OTT platform with an ensemble and experienced cast has altogether been a new learning experience. I hope the series does good for all of us," says the nephew of noted filmmaker Subhash Ghai.

Zohaeb shares being very scared of Subhash Ghai: "I'm honestly very scared of him. His presence always gives me butterflies in my stomach, but he has always been encouraging and supportive. I've learned a lot from him. Sitting with him always gives my life a new dimension, I feel truly blessed to have him around. There are so many memories of being on the sets with him. As a kid being on a movie set was an asset to my knowledge of filmmaking and its process."

Zohaeb's favourite film by the director is 'Pardes'.

The pandemic has changed the way we live and work. "Sometimes it's difficult to recognise a few people because of the masks. Jokes apart, the changes are both good as well as bad. But slowly and gradually things are coming back to normal. Let's hope that everything gets back to normalcy soon. That includes the entertainment industry as well because nothing lasts forever, so we have to be patient and careful," he concludes.

The series 'Inspector Avinash' will feature Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rajneesh Duggal, Freddy Daruwala, Govind Namdev, Adhyayan Suman, Amit Sial, Priyanka Bose and Abhimanyu Singh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor