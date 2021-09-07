AIFF invites bids for production of I-League Qualifiers 2021

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is looking for the producer(s) and broadcast agency (ies) for the I-League qualifiers 2021, slated to take place in Bengaluru, from October 4 to 23.

In this regard, all interested agencies are requested to send their expressions of interest by or before 6 PM on September 12, the AIFF release stated.

Mandatory requirements for the agencies include a five-camera production with replay and English commentary.

Earlier, the AIFF had announced the fixtures for the I-League Qualifiers 2021 on August 31.

With 10 teams participating in the tournament, the clubs have been divided into two groups of five each, and the action gets underway on October 4, with two debutants, Madan Maharaj FC and Hyderya Sports Kashmir FC squaring off at 12.30 pm in Group A.

Meanwhile, the action from Group B kicks off a day later, when Kerala United FC take on Kenkre Sports at the same venue at 12.30 pm.

As per the tournament format, the group stage will see two matches being played on a daily basis -- the first one at 12.30 pm and the second at 3.45 pm.

A total of 26 matches are set to be played in the entire tournament, with 20 of them being in the group stage, while six matches will be played in the final round.

The teams finishing at the top of the two groups will proceed to the final round, where they will play against each other once in a round-robin format. The team that finishes top after the end of the 26 matches will earn a promotion to the I-League 2021-22 season.

( With inputs from ANI )

