AIFF set to conduct nation-wide webinar to mark National Sports Day

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is organising a webinar on Saturday on the occasion of National Sports Day, which is celebrated every year on August 29 in India, marking the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

Clubs from the Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League, along with State FAs, local football clubs and academies from across the country have been invited for the webinar, which is scheduled to take place from 11:00 am onwards. More than 100 clubs and football academies have already registered for this event.

The purpose of the webinar is to encourage them to conduct various grassroots football activities and grow participation in order to contribute to the overall football ecosystem by organising events for celebration from August 14-29, under a safe, fun, and enjoyable environment.

Among the numerous dignitaries attending the webinar are Savio Medeira, Technical Director and Head of Coach Education, AIFF; Chokey Nima, FIFA Regional Technical Consultant, South Asia; Sarah Ferris, Fan Development Officer, Sydney FC, Australia; Professor BA Shah, Secretary, Jammu & Kashmir Football Association.

( With inputs from ANI )

