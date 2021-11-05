Ansu Fati, Carvajal back for Spain's vital World Cup qualifiers

Madrid, Nov 5 Spain coach Luis Enrique has recalled Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal and Barcelona's Ansu Fati and handed a first call up to AC Milan's Real Madrid loanee Brahim Diaz for their vital last two FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

Spain travel to Greece on November 11 and then entertain Sweden on November 14 in two games it have to win in order to assure their direct qualification for next year's World Cup in Qatar, reports Xinhua.

"We need to win both games and we depend on ourselves in order to qualify," said the coach, who said he regretted Spain's home draw with Greece in their opening group game.

"Now we have the opportunity to qualify and of course there is pressure. If you want to be a high-level footballer, you have to live with this. We have a young team but with a powerful background and the veterans give us peace of mind. It is a very complete mix," he said.

The coach added that he would take "special care" with players returning after injury. "We won't run any risks with Ansu Fati or any of his companions."

Spain are without the injured Ferran Torres and Mikel Oyarzabal for these two games, but Luis Enrique said he was "lucky" to be able to choose from a pool of "40 to 60 players of high level."

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta, Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Inigo Martinez, Jordi Alba, Jose Gaya

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Rodrigo Hernandez, Gavi, Carlos Soler, Koke, Mikel Merino

Forwards: Pablo Sarabia, Yeremy Pino, Alvaro Morata, Rodrigo Moreno, Pablo Fornals, Dani Olmo, Ansu Fati, Brahim Diaz.

