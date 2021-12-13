BDFA Super Division League: FC Bengaluru United thrash Young Challengers 7-0

Defending champions FC Bengaluru United maintained their unbeaten streak in the ongoing BDFA Super Division League 2021-22 with a commanding 7-0 win over Young Challengers.

Jaison Vaz (3'), Arun Kumar (6, 43, 44, 83), Asrar Rehbar (73, 90+3) were the goalscorers for FCBU, who continue their dominant march in the tournament - undefeated in their nine games so far and yet to concede a goal.

FC Bengaluru United was quick to get off the mark - Jaison Vaz in his first start of the season slotted a neat Subash Singh cross into the net to get FCBU up on the scoreboard in the third minute.

Three minutes later Aenem K Jurwa and Denil's quick one-two set up a low cross for Arun to slot in the first of his goals. FCBU continued to press on - they remained in control for the rest of the first half, creating chances and controlling possession.

Minutes before halftime, Subash Singh chipped it to Arun, whose deft touch pushed FCBU 3-0 up. In the very next minute, Arun was once again in the thick of things, this time, capitalising on Jaison's shot that deflected off goal to get FCBU to 4-0 at halftime.

FCBU continued to press hard in the second half, dominating possession. In the 73rd minute, Anup, who came on as a substitute in the second half, set up a quick cross from the left flank for Asrar to complete the goal. Ten minutes later, 5-0 became 6-0 as Arun, after a quick one-two with Anup, slotted in his fourth goal of the match.

Three minutes into extra time Anup failed to convert Aenam's shot from the left, but Asrar was quick to react to score his second game of the match to help FCBU seal their 7-0 win.

( With inputs from ANI )

