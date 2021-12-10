Brendan Rodgers don't know about Conference League as Leicester drop out of Europa

Leicester City FC head coach Brendan Rodgers admitted to being unaware of the Conference League after seeing his side drop into Europe's new third-tier competition on Thursday.

The Foxes were two goals down against Napoli after 24 minutes at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, after goals from Adam Ounas and Eljif Elmas, but strikes from Jonny Evans and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall restored parity at the break. A second-half second for Elmas, though, settled the clash.

It means Leicester end their Europa League campaign in third place in Group C on eight points. They will now compete in the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League in the New Year, but Rodgers made no attempt to hide his disappointment at full-time in southern Italy.

"I have to be honest - I don't even know what the competition is in all fairness. I was focused on the Europa League and winning this group, at the very least, finishing second," the Scottish head coach told BT Sport after the match, as per goal.com.

"So with all due respect to the competition, I'm not sure what it is. I'm sure I'll find out soon enough," he added.

Leicester have now lost four of their last six matches across all competitions, conceding 13 goals along the way.

( With inputs from ANI )

