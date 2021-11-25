Champions League: Gabriel Jesus' late strike helps Man City beat PSG 2-1

Goals in the second half from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus helped Manchester City beat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 2-1 in the Champions League.

With this win, Manchester City sealed the spot in the last 16 on Wednesday. In the game, Kylian Mbappe had given visitors a lead against the run of play when he fired a goal in the 49th minute.

But Sterling struck to level the scoreboard in the 63rd minute before substitute Jesus wrapped up the game by converting from close range 14 minutes from scheduled closing time.

Despite the loss, Paris Saint-Germain have booked their place in the knockout stages following Club Brugge's defeat at the hands of already out of the race RB Leipzig.

Manchester City will next lock horns with RB Leipzig on December 7 while PSG will face Club Brugge on the same day in the Champions League.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor