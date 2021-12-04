Chennai City FC barred from I-League 2021-2022, Kenkre FC named as replacement

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Club Licensing Committee on Saturday barred Chennai City FC from participating in the I-League 2021-2022 after the club failed to comply with most of the mandatory AIFF Club Licensing Regulations.

The AIFF League Committee proposed the name of Kenkre FC as a replacement for Chennai City FC in the I-League 2021-22. This decision was then ratified by the AIFF Emergency Committee. Kenkre FC, who had finished second in the Hero I-League Qualifiers (in October 2021 in Bengaluru), will now play in the I-League 2021-22 instead of Chennai City FC.

The AIFF in an official statement said: "The AIFF Club Licensing Committee has taken strong exception to Chennai City FC (the "Club") for failing to comply with most of the mandatory AIFF Club Licensing Regulations for the forthcoming I-League 2021-22 despite giving additional opportunity after assurances from the Club including a detailed conference call."

"With the I-League scheduled to kick-off later this month, the Committee wasn't in any position to give any more opportunities to the Club, and henceforth, has unanimously decided to not grant the Exemption sought by the Club, after having failed to receive the ICLS Premier 2 Licence of 2021-22 season."

"As a result of not receiving the Licence or the Exemption, the Club is thus barred from participating in the I-League 2021-22. The club is also serving a FIFA transfer ban which doesn't allow them to sign players," the statement added.

The I-League will kick-off as slated, in Kolkata from December 26 and the fixtures will be officially announced soon.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor